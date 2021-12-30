Storm clears for a sunny start to 2022

Rain was wide spread across the area today, but precipitation totals were not that impressive.

Across SLO and Santa Barbara counties accumulation sat around .50" to 1.00".

The system moved quickly across the area and stalled over LA and Ventura counties, giving them the brunt of the moisture.

Showers will linger into Thursday but will stay very light.

As the new year rolls in, the skies will clear out and we start 2022 sunny and dry.

While things will be clearing out Friday and Saturday, day-time highs will still be very chilly sitting in the mid to upper 50's.

Weather will be calm and cool through the first couple days of the new year, but another system looks to be building early next week.

Rain is possible for Tuesday but if we do get showers, they look to be light and drizzly.

A winter storm warning is still in place until Thursday at 7p.m..

Snow elevation is at about 5,000 ft. and could get up to 14" for the Santa Barbara County mountains.