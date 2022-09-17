Storm system approaching the Central Coast, rain through Monday

The storm system pushing south into the Central Coast will hit Sunday, and in some spots it will hit hard. The areas I am referring to, that will see some of the highest rainfall totals, will be the northwest portions of San Luis Obispo County and parts of the interiors such as; Cambria, San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles.

In San Luis Obispo County there could be up to .60" but in the coastal foothills up to 2".

The farther south you go the less accumulation you can expect, parts of SB county will only see trace amounts of moisture while parts of SLO county could get drenched. Peak rain fall rates could hit from .25" and hour to .50" in places like the north coast.

The timing for all the rain will range from Sunday afternoon into Tuesday morning. Very light drizzle will start us out and end us out for this system. The main event will happen throughout Monday afternoon before fizzling out into the evening or next morning.

Another implication of this low pressure system sweeping over the Central Coast, is heightened wind speeds. Speeds could come close to advisory levels for parts of the interiors and mainly across SLO county.

Temperature wise, the interiors and coastal valleys will be chilly with temps in the low 70's while beach areas can expect the low 60's to upper 50's. The first half of the week, as the rain moves across the area, will be dominated by those cooler temperatures and cloudy skies. The second half of the week will rebound temperature wise, and the interiors could see the 90's again by Friday.