Storm system moving through the Central Coast this weekend

A storm system will move through the Central Coast this weekend significantly cooling down temperatures, but as we move into next week temperatures will warm up again.

As that storm system moves through the region on Saturday expect 20-40 mph winds and light rain on the Central Coast. On Sunday winds are expected to be around 30-50+ mph.

It's going to be a cloudy evening in San Luis Obispo tonight with patchy fog after midnight. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50 degrees. West winds are expected to be around 15 mph in the evening.

Tomorrow in San Luis Obispo County there's a chance of rain in the morning, but rain is mostly expected in the afternoon. Highs will range from the mid 50s to around 60 degrees.

Tomorrow night in San Luis Obispo County it will be cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Low temperatures will range from the upper 30s to 40s. Northwest winds are expected to be 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight in Santa Barbara County we will see increasing clouds with patchy low clouds and fog along the beaches after midnight. Low temperatures will range form the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds will be around 15 to 25 mph.

Tomorrow in Santa Barbara County it will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. High temperatures will range from the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds are expected to be around 15 to 25 mph.

Tomorrow night in Santa Barbara County it will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Low temperatures will range from the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds are expected to be around 15 to 25 mph.