Storm system washes over Central Coast Sunday into Monday

Ahead of the storm gusty winds will pick up Sunday afternoon, bringing speeds up to 50mph across the Central Coast.

There is a wind advisory in place for the all areas, until Monday at 11a.m.. Winds will be a major issue overnight Sunday as the storm hits land. We will see the rain intensify as that happens and so will the wind. Throughout the day Monday, wind speeds will die down.

As for rain, the entire area is looking to get a very decent amount of precipitation. Coast and valley areas are forecast to see 1-2.5 inches, while mountain areas will see between 2-4 inches. There are certain spots that could see up to 5 inches such as Rocky Butte in northwestern San Luis Obispo County and up into the Santa Ynez Range.

The timing on this system will come in two waves. The first begins Sunday evening as light precipitation that intensifies after midnight along with those gusty south west winds. The second wave will be a few hours later accompanied by some unstable air that will bring us a chance for thunderstorms throughout Monday afternoon.

Temperatures during the next couple of days while the storm passes over head, will be a lot cooler. Expect beaches in the 50's, coastal valleys and interior areas in the 60's.

This looks to be the last substantial rain event of the season. It will pass south through California and out of the Central Coast by Tuesday. We then begin another warming trend and dry out for the rest of the week. Expect temperatures back in the upper 60's to low 70's by the end of the week.

