Strong offshore flow will keep daytime highs warm Tuesday

High pressure is building over the west, which is aiding in the development of breezy to gusty conditions across the central coast Tuesday. Not only will the winds continue to be a factor, but daytime highs will also be warm.

Moderate to strong northwesterly winds could reach 25 miles per hour at their peak Tuesday for most of San Luis Obispo County's coastal region. As for the south coast, it is possible another wind advisory could go into effect Tuesday night and last until early Wednesday morning as wind speeds once again inch towards 50 mph as the offshore gradient increases.

Fog is developing off the coast Tuesday, but skies will remain clear over the region throughout the morning commute.

For west-facing beaches, peak temperatures will vary. Along the north coast, expect temperatures closer to the low 60s, however, for the central coast in Pismo Beach and Avila Beach, daytime highs could reach the upper 70s. Over the coastal valleys and south coast, peak temperatures will likely stay between the mid-70s and low 80s. The interior valleys will stay within the mid to upper 80s with the possibility of some cities reaching the low 90s.

Changes are on the way Tuesday night as a low-pressure system moves in over the area, which will result in a slight cool down and increasing overnight clouds and fog.