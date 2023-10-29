Strong winds along the south coast are expected to slow down overnight

Hello, Central Coast! Happy Saturday. I hope you all are having a wonderful weekend so far! Here's a quick breakdown of what we can expect to see in the forecast for the rest of the weekend and our transition into the new workweek. The south coast continues to have Sundowner winds moving throughout Santa Barbara County and a Wind Advisory remains in place through Sunday morning. Early morning sub-freezing temperatures are expected through Monday morning for the interior valleys in San Luis Obispo County. Another slight warm-up on the Central Coast is expected to return to most areas by Wednesday and Thursday as above-normal temperatures return.

Persistent offshore flow continues to impact areas along the south coast due to sundowners sticking along Santa Barbara County this weekend and winds are expected to peak at 40+mph in Santa Barbara this evening.

A Wind Advisory remains in place tonight for Santa Barbara County and the Santa Ynez Range. However, wind gusts of 45-50 mph are expected in these areas through tonight. Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains will also experience similar winds this evening.

On Saturday afternoon, we are expecting to see strong sundowners also impact areas in Gaviota and Refugio with winds moving over 30+mph, but luckily winds are expected to slow down during the overnight hours into Sunday.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for the interior valleys in San Luis Obispo County as they will be affected by early-morning sub-freezing temperatures as low as the mid-20s to the lower 30s on Sunday and Monday. There will also be a 40 to 60 percent chance for frost developing in other inland valley locations such as the Ojai, Santa Ynez, and Cuyama Valleys.

A gradual warming trend is expected Monday into Tuesday as midlevel heights rise, with near to above-normal high temperatures impacting the Central Coast by Tuesday.

We will see another ridge of high pressure that is expected to remain in place for the latter half of the workweek into Saturday. This will support temperatures gradually rising from day to day, reaching a few to several degrees above normal. High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s to middle 80s each day in many areas away from the immediate coast through Saturday. However, prior to the onset of more substantial warming, sub-freezing temperatures will again be a possibility early Wednesday morning over in the interior valleys.

Have a wonderful Saturday, Central Coast!