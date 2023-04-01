Strong winds in the short term, warmer temps by the end of the week

Good afternoon Central Coast!

Today is a nice sunny nugget squeezed in between a punishing winter/spring that we've endured this year.

We are experiencing some breezy conditions which will persist through the next couple days.

A strong inside slider trough will support increase northerly winds Sunday, likely reaching advisory levels at

least for southwest Santa Barbara County, possibly extending to Central Coast

There is a high wind watch in place bringing northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph possible.

The watch is for the San Luis Obispo County Mountains and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains from late Sunday night through late Monday night. The close pass of the trough will deepen the marine layer rapidly Sunday night into Monday and we cant rule out a stray rain drop or two but as of now the moisture looks confined to LA and Ventura counties. A dusting to two inches of snow is possible above 3500 feet, with highest accumulations above 5,000 feet. For the second half of the week, Dry weather is the most likely outcome, with some amount of continuing offshore flow. After a possible late season frost Tuesday and Wednesday mornings for some coastal valleys

and interior coastal areas, we may be (finally!) looking at a significant warm up.

The current forecast calls for widespread highs in the 70s and even approaching 80 degrees in spots heading

into next weekend.