Strong winds this weekend, with showers early next week

Happy Friday! We have a great weekend in store! Comfortable conditions with average temperatures for our coastal valleys and beaches, and below-average temperatures for inland areas.

Our strong wind gusts are the highlight of the day.

We have a wind advisory in place for many areas this weekend. Make sure to use extra caution when driving today.

Next week, a big change is on the way. A cold front will push south from Alaska and will pick up a plume of moisture from the tropics as it pushes south. For us, that means a cool down and rain on the way.

The storm will get here late Monday into Tuesday and will first bring gusty winds and a band of heavy rain. The rain chances are best Tuesday and Wednesday, but there is potential through Thursday morning.

In terms of potential rain totals, this looks to be a bigger storm with about an inch of potential rain in most areas. We'll also see cooler temperatures.

But before that rain, we have a nice weekend ahead, with comfortable conditions. Here's our 7-day forecast:

Have a spectacular weekend!