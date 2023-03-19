Strong winter storm will bring rain and wind, Tuesday

Good afternoon, Central Coast!

The area saw very light showers for most of the day but this evening into Monday should be mainly dry.

The real rain will begin late Monday night and last through Wednesday. The precipitation is expected to be

heavy at times during the period.

There will also be enough instability to warrant a slight chance of thunderstorms as well from Tue afternoon

into Tue evening.

The main storm front will bring widespread strong and gusty damaging south to southeast winds to the

area on Tue. Widespread gusts 50 to 60 mph will be possible for the coast and vlys, and 60 to 80 mph for

the mtns.

A High Wind Watch is in effect for the entire forecast area for Tue into Tue evening, except for the higher

mtns which will be incorporated into a Winter Storm Watch.

Rainfall amounts for this system late Mon night through Wednesday evening is for 1.50 to 3.00 inches for the

coast and vlys, and 2 to 4 inches for a large portion of the mtns.

The Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the higher mtns of L.A./VTU/SBA Counties for the combination of the

strong winds and heavy snow. With additional significant rainfall, there may also be the eventual need for a

Flood Watch for this storm.

