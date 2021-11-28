Sun persists through entire week

The ridge that is keeping the area 7-14 degrees above normal is holding strong and will continue to keep the area warm and clear through the entirety of the week.

The ridge will not start breaking down until Friday night or Saturday morning.

In the meantime expect daytime highs to be in the mid 70's to 80's with mainly clear skies, but very cool overnight lows.

SLO county interior valleys like Paso Robles could get some frost, especially Sunday night, as lows hit near freezing but it won't be wide spread so there is no advisory in place.

Off-shore flow will prevail throughout this warm week, keeping the marine layer at bay

Locally gusty conditions will pop up Monday night and Tuesday morning, especially near the Santa Lucia Mountains in SLO County but even more so in the Ventura and LA county areas.

We will keep an eye on wind speeds because with the above average temperatures and low humidity we could see a fire spark and move quickly in these conditions.

As the ridge breaks down Friday evening into the weekend the marine layer will return to the coastal areas and daytime highs will lower to the mid 60's-70's.