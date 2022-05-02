Sundowner winds continue for a few more days

Winds persisted again Sunday, especially on the South Coast which has a wind advisory that has been extended until 11pm Sunday.

That advisory will most likely be extended at least through Monday night due to sundowner winds up to 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph on the South Coast and Santa Yenez Mountains.

Overnight there may be an increase in low clouds along the coast that will linger through the early morning, but clear by the afternoon. Monday, skies will be clear and temperatures will be generally warm.

The beaches in the upper 60's, the coastal valleys in the low 70's, and the interiors will be pushing into the 80's. Winds will continue to be breezy for the next couple days even areas not under the advisory. Winds will start to drop off early Wednesday morning, leading into the warmest day of the week.

Low clouds in the morning will continue through the first couple days of the work week but midweek a ridge will build over the region increasing temps and clearing our skies. Temperatures will shoot up into the 90's fo the interior areas and mainly the mid 70's for the rest of the areas.

