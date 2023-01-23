Sunny and cool weather pattern continues through the week

Good afternoon, Central Coast!

More sunshine throughout the day Sunday, but winds became the star of the show throughout the afternoon.

We still have a wind advisory in place through 9 PM this evening. Areas of northwest to north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected across coastal areas and up to 55 mph in the foothills and mountains. The advisory covers the Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.

Winds will continue to be breezy throughout Monday afternoon as well.

It was very cold overnight for lots of the wind sheltered areas, and we can expect to see similar conditions for the next couple of nights as well! Overnight lows will sink the lowest from around 1AM-8AM so for all the early birds, keep that in mind when getting dressed for the day. Layers! Don't be surprised if we see some more frost formation as well.

Daytime highs and overnight lows will slowly start to warm, but not by much, by around Wednesday. For the most part we will go from upper 50's and some low 60's to the mid to upper 60's.

For now the forecast looks dry but that can change because the Climate Prediction Center paints southwest California in an area of near to above normal precipitation in the

6-10 day period.