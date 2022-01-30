Sunny end to the weekend before clouds take over

Skies were cloudy across the area today with pockets of sunshine, especially in the San Luis Obispo area.

Highs sat in the mid to upper 60's for many, while SLO hit the low 70's due to the lack of clouds.

Sunday we will see lingering clouds move out, a ridge and sunshine will dominate the area, and highs will once again be in the mid to upper 60's.

A quick change up comes as flow changes to onshore and the marine layer deepens. Monday and Tuesday we will see mainly cloudy skies and fog.

Temperatures will take a bit of a dive but nothing drastic, sliding down to the mid to low 60's. Something to watch for will be the overnight lows in the interior valleys as they hit the freezing mark for consecutive days this week.

Midweek we see another transition as the clouds move out again and a ridge of high pressure dominates the area. Skies will be mainly clear and temperatures will see a small uptick.

Models are showing the ridge holding through next weekend and sunny skies prevailing. One thing to watch for are breezy conditions through the extended forecast, but it looks as though advisory level winds could stay south of us in the LA and Ventura county areas.