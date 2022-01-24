Sunny skies, but beachgoers should beware of a High Surf Advisory

The Central Coast can expect beautiful, sunny skies and excellent beach weather for most of the week. However, there is a High Surf Advisory from Monday morning through Wednesday evening. Beachgoers may experience dangerous rip currents and waves as high as ten feet tall, so swimmers and surfers should be aware.

There is an onshore flow developing later on in the afternoon, bringing in a cooling trend through Tuesday. Some places in the North County and in Santa Barbara may see some dense fog and low-hanging clouds. Some gusts from the Santa Ana winds may blow through as well.

Despite this, temperatures will remain above average for this week. In North County, there may be some frost that may affect your pets and plants. Mornings may be in the upper to mid-30s throughout.

