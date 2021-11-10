Watch
Sunny skies return to the Central Coast alongside a Wednesday warmup

Michelle Sherman posted this photo to www.facebook.com/tvdavehovde
Rain in Cambria on Tuesday November 10th
Posted at 10:37 AM, Nov 10, 2021
After a chilly and dreary Tuesday, Wednesday's weather will feel fantastic with warmer temperatures, abundant sunshine, and minimal marine influence.
While sunshine is wonderful, the rain we saw across the central coast Tuesday was very needed as all of California is still under drought conditions.
The most rain was felt alongside the northernmost San Luis Obispo County with enhanced rainfall rates along the Santa Lucia range.
Here is a look at some of the rain totals from the storm.

For more rain totals you can visit this link.
Wednesday much warmer weather will dominate with temperatures 5-10 degrees warmer than yesterday. Sunshine will also be abundant even down to the beaches.

All the sunshine and clearing from clouds is thanks to strong offshore winds that may become hazardous due to sustained winds 20-30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph. this has prompted the national weather service to issue a wind advisory for the south coast of Santa Barbara County through noon Wendesday.

High winds are likely through the end of the week with possible advisory level winds along the Santa Lucia Range and alongside the south coast.
High pressure sitting off the coast will dominate our forecast. Get ready for lots of sun and summer-like temperatures.

The warm temperatures will intensify over the late week with the warmest day for most arriving on Saturday before a slight cooldown will move in.

Have a great Wednesday Central Coast!

