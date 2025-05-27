Sunny skies this week, warm weekend ahead

Happy Memorial Day, Central Coast, and thank you to those who served!

If you had the day off today, hopefully you had a chance to enjoy today's sunny skies! Temperatures are typical for this time of year: mid-60s on the coast, 70s in our coastal valleys, and 80s on the interior.

Aside from some low morning fog in our coastal communities, sunny skies will persist throughout the week.

In Santa Barbara County, be cautious of an overnight wind advisory and beach hazard that's in effect until Tuesday night.



Take extra precautions at Santa Barbara beaches due to minor high tide flooding. Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers.

Looking at our 7-day forecast, we're going to see a big warm-up by the end of this week.

We could be seeing triple digits in places like Paso Robles and Cuyama, and some beaches could reach 70s.

Have a great week, Central Coast!