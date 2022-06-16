Sunny skies, weekend brings cooling trend

Going into Thursday, people on the Central Coast can expect some warm temperatures with continued elevated fire conditions.

Temperatures are pretty consistent, but for Friday, morning low clouds and fog are expected to usher in a cooling trend for Friday and Saturday, for a balmy Juneteenth.

A strong eddy is expected to bring low clouds to the coast along Santa Barbara, with an increased onshore flow anticipated to lower most temperatures about 3 to 6 degrees. The South Coast may see some gusty conditions without expected advisory level winds tonight.

Starting Sunday, a reduction in onshore flow and marine layer stratus is expected to warm Sunday and Monday by 4 to 8 degrees.