Sunshine and clear skies dominate through the week

The doom and gloom did not last long, skies cleared out very quickly Sunday and temperatures are already showing signs of a warming trend.

The main player of this forecast will once again be the wind, with advisories/ watches and warnings in place for the usual culprits which are the Santa Barbara County mountains and coastal areas. Those are set to expire Monday morning at 6:00 a.m..

We now also have a beach hazard statement in place for both SLO and SB Central Coast areas, meaning there is elevated surf and a dangerous rip current. Waves will be from 6-9ft. and there is an elevated risk of drowning at this time. This is set to lift Monday morning.

Each day leading up to midweek will get warmer, with Wednesday having the highest day time highs. Temperatures will rise into the upper 70's and 80's in most areas. Inland areas being the warmest and many places rivaling some record highs. To put it in perspective we will be around 15 degrees above average for this time of year.

The warming trend will prevail through the week but start to cool as the weekend approaches. A small drop in temperatures will put us back in the lower 70's by Saturday and Sunday.

As we head into Sunday models are showing a chance of rain once again! Timing and confidence is low at the moment but we will watch closely as the next storm system approaches. Definitely crossing our fingers, but at this time it looks to be a bit drier than the last round from yesterday.

