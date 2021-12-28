Sunshine break, but more rain on the way

A wet system system made it's way through the Central Coast today bringing pockets of brief moderate rain before exiting to the south of the forecast area.

Tuesday looks to be a little break from the rain, before another round hits us Wednesday.

Overnight lows and day time highs are well below average, hitting freezing or near freezing all week.

The rain from Wednesday's system will taper off overnight into Thursday, leaving the holiday weekend looking sunny and dry.

That being said temperatures will still be very cool, day time highs not making it out of the low 50's until 2022.

Overnight lows a concern all week long, especially in the interior valleys where we could see things drop into the upper 20's.