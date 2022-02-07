Sunshine dominates the forecast

Another beautiful day to end the weekend, we saw highs creep into the mid and upper 70's across the region and sunshine prevail.

Winds continue to be a nuisance but stay below advisory levels and that seems to be the trend for the extended forecast.

As we start the work week, winds will be strongest in the mid morning and afternoon then begin to subside towards the evening. Tuesday, though, winds could be a bit stronger persisting throughout the day and night.

The offshore winds although a bit annoying, are helping keep skies clear and the marine layer well off the coast which means we will have cleat skies for the extended period.

Temperatures are also on a warming trend and will peak mid week. Highs will reach the 80's in many areas and stay there for several days.

Wednesday and Thursday we could see a few record high temperatures beaten or at least close to it.

As for any chances of rain, the models are showing nothing on the radar anytime soon.