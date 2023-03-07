Sunshine expected through Thursday, atmospheric river arrives Friday

Good Morning Central Coast!

To kick off your Tuesday it is cold, most of the region (except beaches) will have widespread frost this morning. There is also some dense fog that may limit visibilities.

Overall, a quiet weather pattern through Thursday afternoon with very slowly warming temperatures but continued chilly nights.

We could see some marine layer develop Tuesday night into Wednesday with low clouds expected to develop and spread well into the valleys.

More rain will make its way into the area as early as Thursday evening and strengthen Friday. There is a lot of uncertainty in models right now when it comes to accumulation. What does seem to be certain, is that the northern portions of SLO county will receive the most rain and the bulk of it will fall on Friday.

Those showers will tapper off Saturday morning but don't get too comfortable because the Climate Prediction Center shows rain chances for the month of March, above average.

Something to note for this latest system is that snow elevations will be very high. So even for most of our mountain communities the moisture that falls, will be rain.

This poses some dangerous flooding issues for snow on the ground which will be melting and contributing to the runoff.

Stay weather aware with this system.

Have a great day Central Coast!