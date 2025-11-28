Sunshine, fog chances, and a cooldown coming

Happy Friday, Central Coast!

Dry weather is expected to stick around through the middle of next week, but temperatures are already on their way down.

A cooling trend begins today as an upper low moves closer to the region. We’ll stay mostly sunny, though some coastal areas woke up to fog this morning, onshore winds return this afternoon, daytime highs will drop across the coast and valleys by several degrees, while inland spots may stay a bit warmer.

Through the weekend, expect more morning low clouds along the coast and slightly cooler afternoons, with most areas still running near or just above normal for this time of year.

Looking ahead, a weak system sliding through the Great Basin on Sunday will bring a little more cooling and some gusty northwest winds in the mountains and Antelope Valley.

