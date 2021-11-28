Sunshine for the foreseeable future

Temperatures were 6-14 degrees above normal today with clear skies and sunshine, things will continue to look similar throughout the majority of next week.

A ridge of high pressure is holding steady over the forecast area, and models don't show it breaking down until Friday evening.

That being said temperatures will continue to be several degrees above average through the week, for this time of year.

In contrast though, overnight lows will be relatively cold.

Frost is possible in the interior valleys, such as Paso Robles with an overnight low nearly hitting freezing Saturday night and Monday night.

Off-shore flow will prevail through the warm week, keeping the marine layer off shore and great beach conditions.

Things could get gusty in wind prone areas, seeing gusts at about 25 mph in San Luis Obispo Monday night and Tuesday morning.

The ridge begins to break down next weekend allowing for some clouds to move back in and temperatures cool down just a bit.