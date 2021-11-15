System brings the marine layer back, fog advisory too

The trough is approaching Tuesday and will bring mid to high level clouds, flow will turn on-shore and fog will become a concern overnight.

The deepening of the marine layer will cause a dense fog advisory which will be in place along the coastal areas until 10:00 a.m Tuesday morning.

The affected areas include:

Santa Barbara County South Coast, Ventura County Coast, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles and Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, San Luis Obispo County Central Coast and Santa Barbara County Central Coast.

Use extra caution and turn headlights on while driving coastal freeways including the 101.

The advisory may lift but the marine layer will still be prevalent throughout the week.

As we head into mid-week models are showing weak diurnal flow for a few days, which means on-shore flow during the day and off-shore flow in the evening.

During this time we will see locally gusty conditions in our mountain areas and the foothills, but the presence of the marine layer could help shield the coastal areas from the brunt of that wind.

As for temperatures, things will begin to cool Tuesday and depending on flow throughout the week, stay relatively the same into the beginning of the weekend.

