System dropping temps soon, rain chances minimal

Winds continue to be the main player in the forecast with advisories extended for the Santa Barbara County area.

The advisory in place will stay up through Thursday at 4 a.m.. Expect wind gusts up to 60 mph in localized areas including the mountains near Montecito and sustained speeds around 30 mph.

The high surf advisory for the west facing beaches in SLO and SB counties is still in place until 3 p.m. Thursday. Use caution when near or in the water. Waves will be high breaking from 9-12 ft. with a dangerous rip current.

As for the much anticipated chance of rain with the system that is approaching this weekend, rain totals are looking more and more sad.

Models are showing very light drizzle mainly in North County but we can cross our fingers for a little more as it approaches.

The timing for any type of moisture will be very short lived, starting Saturday and drying out by Sunday.

One thing we are confident in is the the temperature falling. Day time highs will tap out in the 60's for most areas on Saturday and Sunday.

Just as fast as they fell, they will shoot right back up. By next week our temperatures will be back in the 70's to 80's in some places, like Santa Barbara County.