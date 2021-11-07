System on the way brings rain to the SLO County coast

The coast was cloudy today causing temperatures to be a bit cooler.

We could see some isolated gusty winds tonight up to 40 mph, especially in the southern Santa Barbara County.

Clouds are going to push inland tonight dropping temps few more degrees for Sunday.

A system will be moving in off the coast Tuesday bringing a high likely hood of rain to SLO County, but the amount or rain is minimal.

We are expecting a little less than a half inch, tapering off the further south the system moves causing Santa Barbara to receive virtually no rain.

Starting midweek a ridge will build causing a warming trend.

Winds will be north to north easterly and gusty at times, especially in Ventura County, the windiest days being Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will be back in the upp 70's to mid 80's in some areas, by the end of next week.