T-storms continue to push across CA mountains, minimal moisture for SLO

Clair McNeal
Posted at 4:30 PM, Jul 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-31 19:30:37-04

Instability in the atmosphere and monsoonal moisture are the main players in the forecast again. While majority of the rain has been isolated to the mountains and deserts to the south of us, some sprinkles have made their way to the interiors of SLO county.

The rain has showed up in just trace amounts, so nothing measurable. The possibility for moisture will continue through at least Monday but the amount, at least for SLO and SB counties, will leave much to be desired.

There is a flood watch in place for a portion of southwest California, including the following areas; the Antelope Valley, Los Angeles County Mountains, Santa Clarita Valley, and Ventura County Mountains.

Over on our side of the state, there is still a beach hazard statement in place for the coast line, encompassing beaches from Santa Barbara all the way up through the north coast of San Luis Obispo. That statement will lift Wednesday.

Other than the chance of rain the forecast is quiet. Another ridge will start to build mid week, which means our temperatures will see a small increase, but nothing too noticeable. Outside of the interiors, which will sit in the 90's all week, temperatures will be semi consistent in the 70's.

