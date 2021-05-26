Temperatures along the coast and over the coastal valleys will feel noticeably cooler Wednesday

After a warm start to the week, daytime highs are beginning to trend down for areas across the central coast. A weak trough is stationed over the state, which has allowed for some clouds and fog to redevelop towards the coast and will ultimately bring cooler daytime highs by the afternoon.

For the morning commute, there will be some cloud development over northern Santa Barbara County, particularly for regions such as Lompoc and the Santa Ynez Valley. By the afternoon, most cloud cover will mix out over the valleys as gradual clearing will take place along the coast.

Daytime highs will be mild for the coastal valleys, ranging from the mid to upper 60s, and will be even cooler along the coast as temperatures will stay between the mid-50s to mid-60s. As for the inland valleys, expect peak temperatures to range from the mid-70s to mid-80s.

A wind advisory will remain in place through 6 a.m. for the south coast region in Santa Barbara County as winds are expected to be breezy ahead of the morning drive. For the rest of the central coast, northwesterly winds will return and could reach 25 miles per hour at their peak through the early evening hours.