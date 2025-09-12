Temperatures are climbing back up this weekend

It is finally Friday! The weekend is right around the corner, Central Coast!

We'll see fog this morning, which will dissipate by midday as the sun comes out.

We're seeing strong winds, around 20 mph in some areas by noon. When the sun sets, southcoast winds will pick up to around 45 mph.

The low-pressure system that has been keeping the Central Coast cool is now heading east, allowing temperatures to warm up once again.

In Paso Robles, temperatures will remain in the 90s next week. San Luis Obispo will jump up to the 80s this weekend.

Santa Maria and Santa Barbara will also see a warm-up, 80s in both areas by Wednesday.

Have a fantastic weekend, Central Coast!