Temperatures are cooling off even in the interiors and will remain mild for the rest of the week

We’re experiencing cooler temperatures, but moving forward, things won’t change too much.

Our interiors dropped into the upper 80s on Tuesday. The high for San Luis Obispo was 76 degrees while Santa Barbara sat at 78 degrees. Cambria saw a high of 65 degrees and Cuyama was just shy of 80 degrees.

We are seeing high pressure aloft weaken and the onshore flow return. This comes after a couple of days dealing with remnants of former Hurricane Jova. Even on Tuesday, our radar was picking up some moisture along mountain areas in the South Coast this afternoon but no significant rainfall.

Our winds picked up in the afternoon especially in our coastal valleys. Here is a look at our peak wind speeds for today. We are also expecting breezy conditions along the Santa Ynez mountains and Gaviota Pass later tonight. North winds could gust up to 25 to 40 mph.

The marine layer will roll in overnight bringing foggy conditions at night and cloudy ones in the morning.

In the next two days, beaches will hold on to the mid 60s, coastal valleys are expecting mid 70s, and the inland areas are looking at mid 80s. Overall, we are expecting below average temperatures.

Take a look at our seven-day forecast. We are holding on to those mild, cooler temperatures well into the weekend.

However, our model is showing another slight dip in temperatures across the board early next week.

