Temperatures are still warm, but a cooling trend is underway with foggy conditions overnight

Temperatures were pretty warm across the board today, but they were definitely cooler than yesterday. Our temperatures dipped in the last 24 hours. Coastal Valleys took the biggest hit with San Luis Obispo 13 degrees cooler and Santa Maria 8 degrees cooler.

Our highs since midnight were warm across the region even in the North Coast. Cambria saw a high of 73 degrees. Our interiors were in the mid 80s. San Luis Obispo had a high of 84 degrees.

Things are going to start to change though. Cooler maritime air is pushing in deep into those coastal valleys, so we can expect foggy overnight conditions and a cooling trend in the next couple of days.

On Sunday, beaches are dropping to the upper 60s, coastal valleys in the upper 70s and interiors in the low 80s.

Models are showing Paso Robles could see a high of 82 degrees. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara are looking at a high of 77 degrees. Santa Maria is expecting 75 degrees while Lompoc could see a high of 72 degrees. If I missed your city, take a look at these graphics with a breakdown of our forecast by city.

Northwest winds are expected to pick up starting tonight but below advisory levels.

The overnight lows are slightly warmer than what we saw earlier this week, still chilly but not freezing.

Another thing to keep an eye on is the low-pressure system developing in the Pacific Northwest. This could bring some light rain chances but more like sprinkles in Northern SLO County. Other areas that could see some potential for light rain are north facing mountains in Santa Barbara County to the Grapevine area.

Our seven-day forecast is looking at a sun-cloud mix across the board. Temperatures are taking another drop Monday into Tuesday. Paso Robles is expecting a big shift from a high of 82 on Sunday to a high of 68 degrees on Tuesday. San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria are dropping to the mid 60s by Tuesday. Santa Barbara is expecting a high of 69 on Tuesday.

The extended forecast is showing mild conditions for the rest of the week with more fall-like temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s.

