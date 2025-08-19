Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Temperature's continue to rise across the Central Coast

Good morning Central Coast! Happy Tuesday!

Today will be toasty in our interiors, and temperatures will continue to rise through Thursday of this week. There are two heat related advisories in effect.

The first one is an Extreme Heat Watch that is in effect through Saturday.

With that comes a Fire Weather Watch, that is also in effect through Saturday.

Today will still be one of the cooler days this week. Here is a look at some of the highs you can expect in your community.

Triple digits will stick around through this weekend in our interiors.

