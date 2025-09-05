Temperatures cool as weekend begins

It's finally Friday! Here is your forecast for this weekend!

If you were planning on kicking off your weekend fun with Concerts in the Plaza in downtown San Luis Obispo, we're expecting clear skies and 60-degree temperatures before the sun goes down at about 8 p.m.

This weekend, beaches will be low to mid-60s, coastal valleys will see upper 70s, and interiors will see a major cool down with low 90s and upper 80s.

Going into next week, interior areas like Paso Robles will see temperatures that are below average for this time of year.

Santa Maria and Santa Barbara areas will also see significant cool-downs next week.

Enjoy the cooler weekend, Central Coast!