Welcome back to the work week after the 4th of July holiday, Central Coast. Let's get you caught up to speed.

Thunderstorms continue throughout the country, with flood advisories still in effect for central Texas.

Here at home, the Madre Fire is currently at 30% containment. Wind speeds of over 20 mph are expected at the site of the fire.

We can expect a warm-up later this week, with some inland areas hitting triple digits.

Stay safe out there, Central Coast.