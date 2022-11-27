Temperatures shifting to below average daytime highs

Good afternoon Central Coast!

Cooler and cloudy was the trend that ended our holiday weekend, very different from how we started it!

Monday, that trend will continue as a cold and dry system drops across California. Expect daytime highs in the upper 50's to low 60's starting Tuesday and lasting through the weekend. Overnight lows will also take quite a plunge, especially in the interiors, where spots could drop into the upper 20's.

Expect more clouds increasing overnight Sunday and slow clearing throughout Monday.

Winds will also begin to pick up on Monday, mainly for the LA and Ventura County areas but the Santa Yenez Range will also see gusting winds throughout the day that will likely linger through Tuesday.

As for the extended period, we all have our eyes and hearts set on the possible rain that could hit the Central Coast come this weekend. Models are leaning towards a wet system that might not disappoint! As of right now the moisture looks to approach in two waves. The first and heaviest Thursday night into Friday, but the second and coldest part on Sunday. Early numbers have the coast/valleys at 1-2 inches and the mountains at 2 or more inches.

We will continue to update as the system gets closer.