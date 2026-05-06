Temperatures start to rise today, through this weekend

Good morning Central Coast! Happy Wednesday! Today we will see temperatures start to rise, and climb all the way through this weekend. Some slight visibility impacts early this morning, but other than that nothing major to bring to your attention. Here is a look at the temperatures you can expect in your community today.

We will see wind speeds pick up into this afternoon, but at this point there are no advisories or anything coming along with that, just something to be prepared for, and that you may notice especially as you are commuting home.