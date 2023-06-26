Temperatures will start on the cooler side this week before a warm up kicks in mid-week

The biggest change this work week is for our interior valleys where upper 90s are expected by Thursday.

Monday is kicking off with some morning clouds by the coast and coastal valleys. You can expect to see a sun-cloud mix with afternoon winds helping push away some of that marine layer.

There is a wind advisory in effect until 6 AM on Monday by the Santa Barbara County coast and the Santa Ynez Mountains. Wind gusts were expected to hit 45 mph and even 50 mph in isolated areas.

Patchy cloudy conditions can be expected in the inland areas on Monday morning before the sun kicks right in.

The dial is turning up for Paso Robles, which is expecting a high of 82 degrees. The Santa Ynez Valley is also warming up with temperatures in Los Olivos, Santa Ynez and Solvang ranging from mid to upper 70s.

San Luis Obispo could see a high of 72 degrees and Santa Maria is holding onto the mid 60s.

West northwest winds are expected in San Luis Obispo County coastal valleys and beaches. Winds can range from 15 to 25 mph.

Santa Maria could see west winds gust up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Morro Bay and Cambria will see a mixture of patchy foggy, cloudy conditions with some clearing in the afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 60s.

The south coast is looking at mostly sunny skies with a high of 75 degrees for Santa Barbara.

Starting on Thursday, temperatures are going to get warmer and warmer across the board. Paso Robles is expecting a high of 96 degrees on Friday, San Luis Obispo could reach 77 degrees, and Santa Barbara is looking at 75 degrees for the high.

As temperatures get warmer, remember to drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen and seek shaded areas.