Temps about to take a big drop

The warm temperatures around the region will be short lived, Sunday a weak system will move in and drop temperatures 8-15 degrees.

Flow will be pushing onshore but dew points are still to low to produce dense fog and low clouds until possibly late Saturday.

Chances are that the coast will have clear skies tonight, but a second slightly stronger system will move in Monday deepening the marine layer.

Unfortunately both systems are too weak to produce any significant moisture.

The Monterrey county line might get light showers, but the rest of the system breaks down before reaching the forecast area.

The only form of moisture we could see, is from the deepening of the marine layer Monday morning, as the fog clears and causes some drizzle.

Behind that system is a renewed northerly flow which could be problematic for the Alisal Fire.

Although the winds are expected to be short lived, there will be locally gusty conditions near Gaviota, gusting at 30 mph.

We'll have another short lived warming trend as next weekend approaches, but then a stronger system moves in Friday night giving us another shot at some rain.