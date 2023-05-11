Temps climb each day into the weekend

Good morning, Central Coast! Happy Thursday!

To kick off your Thursday morning there are some areas of cloud cover that will limit visibility for the morning commute.

This will clear out quickly as soon as the sun rises. At that point we will start the warm up in earnest.

As expected, the Central Coast had some sluggish warming on Wednesday the reason for this is the night and morning marine cloud cover and the significant afternoon onshore winds. A ridge of high pressure is building over the Central Coast inland temperatures will start to move first but ultimately by the weekend, everyone should see warmer conditions as the marine layer presence will be limited.

Thursday will still be a transition day for beaches and coastal valleys with daytime highs in the 60s and lower 70s but interior valleys will see daytime highs already pushing into the mid-70s to nearly 80 degrees.

Friday coastal valleys will see a significant jump in temperatures with mid-70s to upper 70s possible while interior valleys warmed to nearly 90 degrees. Beaches will also warm but by less. The warming trend continues Saturday with 70s and low 80s at coastal valleys and low 90s in the interior. Saturday we'll see peak conditions and some cooling is expected especially at the coast on Sunday and Monday with more marine influence back in the forecast. Inland temperatures also sagged but not by much only into the mid-80s. A little bit of warming resumes on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The warming will take place because of the amplification of an upper-level Ridge over the western United States. Once this ridge sets up the amplitude is so high that some return flow from the southeast could bring in some unstable air and scattered thunderstorms are possible at higher elevations in California over to the extended forecast. Local rain is not particularly likely I like to call it a non-zero chance, it's low but not zero.

Have a great day!