Temps cool Friday but warmer temps arrive next week

While our weather remains quiet into the weekend and thru next week, the PacNW is bracing for a series of storms with potentially flooding rainfall. Some models are suggesting a foot of rain is possible over the next 260 hours. The Central Coast is not in line for any of this potential as we are too far south.

Currently, the Central Coast is under some NW flow in the jet stream which is holding temps down. We’ll see another weak cold front move thru the area overnight which will keep most highs in the 60s Friday (maybe a few scattered low 70s).

Winds came up today and will be a factor into the weekend. A wind advisory for SW Santa Barbara County is active from 6p tonight to 3p Friday for NW winds 20-30 with gusts to 50. A separate advisory has been issued for the SB County Mountains from midnight into 3pm Saturday afternoon. Winds 20-30 with gusts to 45mph, our modeling shows even high gust potential.

The weekend temperature moderates a little as the edge of a ridge of high pressure builds in. Upper 60s and some 70s are likely this weekend with mid-70s early next week before temps fade later next week.

