Temps dip Tuesday ahead of a big warm up into the weekend

Central Coast! Happy Tuesday!

To kick off our morning the winds have turned onshore even more substantially and are bringing in more cloud cover and marine fog. Most of it is a little farther from the surface (good news for the morning commute) but for some spots, including the Santa Ynez valley, there will be some fog for the morning's commute.

The Central Coast has not experienced a lot of warm days this spring and the beginning of this week will hold true to form, but that all changes later this week when a big warm-up develops.

Highs today will stay in the 50s along the western beaches, low 60s in the coastal valleys, and interiors/the SB southcoast will reach towards 70.

Across the board these temps are about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year. Paso Robles average high for May 9th is 78, Santa Maria's is 68. Santa Barbara is close to normal.

Currently, the upper air pattern has a trough digging into The West.

The trough will produce more clouds Tuesday into early Wednesday and cooler temps, most places in the 60s and lower 70s. Some beaches may only reach the upper 50s for highs on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The trough will likely produce a few showers over SoCal and some higher elevations but locally the larger impact will just be the cooler air and clouds. We will miss this action unfortunately.

After this trough departs a large ridge of high pressure starts to build in. The first signs of warming start on Thursday but the trend continues into Saturday. Saturday inland highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with coastal valleys in the upper 70s and lower 80s with beaches in the 60s and 70s. Some marine layer rebound will bring near-coastal temps down a little into next week but inland temps are likely to stay pretty warm.

The large ridge hangs around for a while and the amplitude of the ridge might allow “return flow”. This southerly and southeasterly flow can bring warm unstable air in from the Desert SW for shower potential. The Climate Prediction Center has put that in our area for the 8-14 day. There are a number of days in the extended forecast where the more humid and unstable air could flare and produce showers and thunderstorms. We are on the edge of that potential. There is a greater chance east of us, and particularly at higher elevations but it can’t be ruled out here.

