Temps drop dramatically and a mild Labor Day weekend awaits

It’s been a wild weather week the Central Coast started the week with a mini heatwave where beaches had high temperatures anywhere from the 80s to the triple digits and the coastal valleys followed suit with similar temperatures.

All that came to a crashing halt today as onshore flow resumed, low clouds rushed into beach communities and near coastal valleys, and temperatures dropped like a rock.

A trough of low pressure is digging into California from the Pacific Northwest. This is the mechanism that returned the onshore flow. That trough gets deeper and the jet stream stronger over the next couple of days. This will increase the amount of cloud cover and decrease the temperatures into the weekend.

There's enough low pressure to include an opportunity for mist and drizzle along with the thicker cloud cover for the next several days. Some of that mist or drizzle could result in measurable amounts of precipitation.

Beach temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s for the next several days with coastal valleys in the 70s and the interior valleys in the 70s and low 80s. These temperatures are slightly below average at beaches and coastal valleys but significantly below average in the interior.

This cool pattern continues all weekend but moderates early next week as temperatures push to near average.

The 8-to-14-day outlook from the climate prediction center calls for warmer-than-average temperatures to return to California with generally dry conditions.