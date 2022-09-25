Temps have backed off as coastal clouds push through the valleys

Many areas woke up to lots of low clouds and cooler conditions. Day-time highs backed off for a lot of the coastal valleys and even parts of the interiors did not quite hit the expected high temps.

Skies gradually cleared throughout the afternoon and as a ridge starts to build over the area Monday, temps will climb slightly.

Ventura county through LA and SD all have heat advisories in place due to high temperatures for the fist half of the week but the Central Coast will stay below advisory levels.

The warmest spots will still the the interiors, Paso will get close to triple digits Tuesday and Wednesday before the ridge breaks down and temps start to fall back down.

The second half of the week will be cooler and feel more like fall. The coastal valleys will be in the lower 70's and the interiors will drop back into the upper 80's.

The only other issue to note in the forecast is the return of some sundowner winds on the south coast near the western portion if the Santa Yenz Mountains. The winds will reach advisory levels Monday and Tuesday evening.

Overnight and early morning fog will continue its normal pattern along the beaches and parts of the coastal valleys for the next couple days.