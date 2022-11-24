Temps look warm around Thanksgiving but cool dramatically before next week

Most of the Central Coast will experience temperatures in the 60s and 70s for Thanksgiving (and a scattered 80-degree reading is not out of the question).

The reason for this is the offshore winds we are expecting. For most of the Central Coast, the offshore push will be NE about 10-15mph but some places may experience higher gusts than that. There are no local advisories.

Regionally, it is a different story. There are already wind advisories and a red flag warning for parts of Ventura and SoCal. Winds 20-40mph with higher gusts are likely tonight into Friday.

Larger changes are likely next week. A large and cold trough of cold air hits the region. There is even a shower chance on Monday but most folks will notice the breezy and much cooler conditions with highs pushing back into the 50s for many.