Temps on the rise this week, extended forecast brings chance for rain

Good morning, Central Coast, happy Tuesday!

To kick off our Tuesday Morning there is some more marine influence across the coastal valleys and beaches that may drop visibility for the morning commute. It is not as widespread as Monday but still something to be aware of.

Monday shaped up to be a mild day with highs reaching into the 80s inland but staying in the 60s near our beaches. This represents a marked cooldown from the weekend.

Temps today will begin a rise again with beaches into the low 60s, coastal valleys in the upper 60s and some low 70s and the interiors reaching into the 80s.

The rollercoaster continues this week as temps again rise, and even further than they did late last week. Inland temps likely hit 90 later this week while coastal temps also warm but it’ll be muted warming due to ocean moderation.

The ridge of high pressure starts to build Tuesday and Wednesday but becomes quite large and amplified later this week, and that is when the warmest temperatures are likely.

The coast and beaches will benefit from this ridge but it is not a powerful offshore wind generator. We’ll see some offshore wind in the night and morning hours but as the landmass heats there will be afternoon and evening onshore flow stopping the temps from rising to any extreme levels.

Marine layer will likely start to firm up once the transition to the high-pressure ridge sets up, we'll see coastal clouds in the night and morning hours will likely clear quickly each day.

If you like that forecast enjoy it. Models are showing potential for rain in May. Initially, the trough of low pressure digs out to start the month, and perhaps a few showers are possible but the trough and activity thru it look to continue. Over the last few days models even show rather interesting potential around the 10th of something more than a shower.

Even if rain doesn’t develop this pattern would produce below-average temperatures. These extended forecasts can change a lot this time of year, including big flip-flops but this output is starting to show up more consistently leading to at least keeping it as a development to watch.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!