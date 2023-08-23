Temps sag a little to end the week before warming for the weekend

Heading into this week the weather had been wild with tropical storm Hillary hitting California and affecting weather in the entire region. Since Hillary departed temperatures have been rising as high pressure has developed over the region. Dew points have been a little higher than average due to some lingering low-level moisture but other than that it's been a quiet week thus far.

The next couple of days we'll see the Central Coast experiencing a little more marine influence as we are positioned between a trough of low pressure to our W over the ocean and a ridge of high pressure over the desert southwest.

Over the next two days, the trough will have slightly more influence giving us onshore flow night and morning low clouds and afternoon sunshine with a small cooling trend.

With the weekend arrival high pressure will again be more dominant and temperatures will warm especially in the interior getting back to the triple digits while coastal valleys will be in the mid-70s to mid-80s with beaches in the 60s and 70s.

We should perhaps consider ourselves lucky as much of the central section of the U.S. deals with a major heat event:

Also fortunate that the leftovers of tropical storm Harold will stay out of California:

Next week temperatures look to remain slightly above average across the board with interior temperatures threatening 100 Monday through Wednesday with coastal valleys in the 80s to low 90s and beaches in the 60s and 70s.

The 8-to-14-day outlooks indicate temperatures near average to slightly above average with some reason to watch summer monsoon potential.