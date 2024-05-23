Temps sag into the weekend with some sluggish clouds to end the work week

Quick Overview

A strong onshore flow and the deep marine layer will persist, causing night through morning low clouds and fog. Low clouds will extend to the foothills daily, with patchy drizzle possible each morning. Beaches and nearby areas will see limited clearing through Saturday. High pressure will bring better clearing and warmer temperatures starting Sunday and continuing into next week.

Short Term Forecast

Onshore flow and extensive stratus clouds are causing temperatures to drop several degrees compared to yesterday. A sharp trough will move over the state on Friday, deepening the marine layer further and generating areas of drizzle where the marine layer forms.

Temperatures at the beaches and near coastal valleys will remain relatively stable, but the cool air behind the trough will cool the interior by 4 to 10 degrees. Maximum temperatures will only reach the 60s at the beaches and near coastal valleys, and the 70s in the interior, which are 10 to 15 degrees below normal.

Saturday will continue with low cloudiness, with a chance of faster clearing, but temperatures will not change much. On Sunday, a broad west coast trough will move east, replaced by a building ridge. This change should lead to earlier and more complete clearing of low clouds. The interior will warm by 5 to 10 degrees, while the beaches and near coastal valleys will warm by 2 to 4 degrees.

Long Term Forecast

Models are in good agreement through Tuesday, with the ridge continuing to build, leading to a 2 to 4-degree increase in temperatures each day. By Tuesday, maximum temperatures will be within a few degrees of normal. Expect an increase in marine layer coverage and a slowdown in clearing, with a downward trend in temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday as the ridge flattens and the onshore flow pattern remains.