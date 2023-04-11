Temps start to fade with more marine presence in the forecast

The weekend was outstanding and warm for a change for the Central Coast. Those warm temps held into Monday for areas away from the beaches and some coastal valleys, but a cooling trend is beginning.

The ridge of high pressure that was the signature of the weekend's warm weather has slid off to the east and a series of troughs are rolling thru The West. In the PacNW and NorCal these systems will produce showers, but locally they reinforce onshore flow, weaken high pressure, and keep us cool to mild.

Since there is more than one such trough the mild weather with marine influence lasts much of the week but some building high pressure into the coming weekend will warm temps again toward 80 for some.

The extended forecast and modeling are showing a series of systems into the PacNW, brushing NorCal. Locally, we are too far south to see rain from this pattern. This is reflected in my forecast and the Climate Prediction Center’s 8-14 day outlook.