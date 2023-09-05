Temps to tick up slightly Tuesday as a warmer pattern settles in

Good morning, Central Coast!

I hope everyone was able to enjoy the long weekend! We saw absolutely beautiful weather, especially compared to the cooler and unsettled weather that we began the weekend with. Here is a look a the highs from Monday.

To kick off our Tuesday morning there is some dense fog and cloud cover moving onshore across some of our western beaches and into those coastal valleys. This is mainly a concern for Santa Barbara County's western valleys.

After the early morning clouds, we should see more sunshine on Today with daytime highs getting another minor boost with a meager ridge in the region.

Highs Tuesday look to be in the low to mid-70s for most coastal valleys with 80s and low 90s in the interior valleys North Coast beaches will see a range of temperatures from the low 60s to the mid-60s Avila beach could see temperatures into the 70s with five cities temperatures ranging from the mid-60s at the beaches to the lower 70s in the coastal valleys the Santa Ynez Valley should see daytime highs in the lower 80s with South Coast temperatures in the low to mid-70s and the Cuyama Valley in the mid to upper 80s.

There is an upper low positioned off the Central Coast which likely draws temperatures down a little bit on Wednesday before another warm-up begins into the coming weekend.

The extended forecast again calls for temperatures to be near 100 degrees in the interior valleys for the next weekend with coastal valleys experiencing daytime highs from the lower 80s to nearly 90 degrees by Sunday with South Coast daytime highs for the coming weekend in the low to mid 80s.

Models are suggesting that next week could see a significant warm up in the interior so stay tuned.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!