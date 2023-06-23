Temps took a big hit Thursday and warming from here will be slow

The first few days of the week saw sunshine as a result of some higher winds in the area but today clouds surged back in. There was some clearing in the interior and some valleys but it was sluggish and incomplete for many. This held temps down. Paso Robles didn’t even get to 70 after seeing 84 on Wednesday.

Friday daytime highs at the beaches we'll still be in the lower 60s while coastal valleys will be in the low to mid-60s with interior valleys warming to the low to mid-70s. A very similar cloud pattern is likely from Thursday night into Friday. Friday morning will also see ample clouds both at the coast and in the interior but again clearing is anticipated in the afternoon.

The weekend into next week we'll see a slow ramping up of temperatures in all areas but most dramatically in the interior.

As I've said over the last few days the general consensus on the long-term forecast is that July should see a dramatic uptick in heat in California. Some models show some weekly averages in July 10—15 degrees warmer than average. It is early for the specifics but we’ll stay on top of it.